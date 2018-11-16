Show More Results

Image credit: Casio
Casio's Transformers G-Shock is Optimus Prime's ticking heart

Digital ticking, that is.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
Casio

As leader of the Autobots, you'd think that Optimus Prime would always know what time it is. However, Casio, in collaboration with Transformer toymaker Takara Tomy, Casio has unveiled a special edition Transformer with a G-Shock watch installed right in his heart. The promotion celebrates the 35th anniversary of G-Shock, and the 35th anniversary of the Transformers in 2019, Casio said.

You can use it in a "pedestal" modeto flaunt the watch, or transform the toy into a robot, also to flaunt the watch. We're not sure Optimus Prime would approve of his new glorified watch holder status, but it does come with a couple of blasters, too. While you're wearing the watch, you can insert a Matrix of Leadership to replace it.

The watch itself, a DW6900-IV model, is red with a blue strap in the same color theme as the robot, and has a subtle transformer logo built into the LCD. Casio and Takara Tomy teased the potential watch last year, releasing a mini-movie collaboration (above) that looks exactly as you'd expect.

