Casio's Transformers G-Shock is Optimus Prime's ticking heart

You can use it in a "pedestal" modeto flaunt the watch, or transform the toy into a robot, also to flaunt the watch. We're not sure Optimus Prime would approve of his new glorified watch holder status, but it does come with a couple of blasters, too. While you're wearing the watch, you can insert a Matrix of Leadership to replace it.

The watch itself, a DW6900-IV model, is red with a blue strap in the same color theme as the robot, and has a subtle transformer logo built into the LCD. Casio and Takara Tomy teased the potential watch last year, releasing a mini-movie collaboration (above) that looks exactly as you'd expect.