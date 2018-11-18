Barnes & Noble's latest Nook tablet can turn into a makeshift laptop

Earlier in November, Barnes & Noble unveiled the Nook Tablet 10.1, a slate whose main appeal is its sheer value for money -- $130 gets you a 1,920 x 1,200 screen and 32GB of expandable storage. However, it may be the just-released accessories for the tablet that catch your eye. Most importantly, there's a $40 Smart Folio Cover with Keyboard that, for the first time, turns the Nook into a pseudo-laptop. Much like with a Surface or iPad Pro, there's a physical connector that provides power and data without cables or a finicky Bluetooth connection. You probably won't be using a Nook as a productivity machine, but this might help if you want to write a review of a book mere moments after you've finished reading it.