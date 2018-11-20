Netflix's updated iOS controls speed up your streaming marathons

Sometimes it's the simplest updates that can have the most impact. Case in point: Netflix has updated its iOS app with new controls that should help you get to what you want to watch that much sooner. You can double-tap the sides of the screen to skip forward and back, helping you revisit a favorite scene and then return to where you left off. And yes, there's finally a "next episode" button so that you can marathon a season a few seconds faster.
You should also see a larger play/pause button, as well as faster access to subtitles and additional episodes. The update should apply to iPads, iPhones and Apple TV devices, so get to upgrading if you're determined to have exacting control over your Narcos sessions.