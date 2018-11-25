Someone may have hacked Drake's 'Fortnite' account

Ninja said he would message Drake about the apparent hack, and that he'd report the player to Epic.

There hasn't been direct confirmation that this is Drake's account. Epic isn't about to hand out personal details, after all. However, the account name lines up (647 is an area code in Drake's hometown of Toronto), and Ninja is in a position to know. Either way, it's not a good look for the musician -- and it's a reminder that two-factor authentication is practically a must if you're concerned about your account security.