NASA’s InSight lander has arrived on Mars

InSight is equipped with three instruments -- a seismometer to study marsquakes (earthquakes on Mars), meteorite impacts and dust storms, a heat flow probe to measure how much heat is flowing out of the planet's interior and a pair of antennas to track the wobble of Mars' North Pole. Together the equipment will help scientists learn more about how rocky planets like Mars formed and evolved. The lander will also provide more information on Mars' current level of tectonic activity and meteorite impact rates.

NASA launched InSight in May. It's NASA's most recent Mars lander since Phoenix, which ended its mission in 2008. Moments after landing, InSight relayed its first image back to Earth, one of hopefully many more to come.