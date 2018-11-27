The first 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' DLC episode arrives next week

In the episode, you'll take part in naval combat, battle new enemies and learn whether Darius is a hero or villain. As in the main game, you can customize your equipment and learn special skills. Ubisoft says the DLC also has some revelations in store about the Assassin's Creed universe.

The second and third episodes of "Legacy of the First Blade," ("Shadow Heritage" and "Bloodline"), will arrive in early 2019 before the second storyline, "The Fate of Atlantis," begins in the spring. The $40 season pass grants you access to both story arcs, as well as Assassin's Creed III Remastered and Assassin's Creed: Liberation Remastered, which have been retuned with 4K and HDR support and will be available in March.