Nubia's latest gaming phone comes with up to 10GB of RAM

In addition to the latest mobile processor from Qualcomm -- an upgrade from the Snapdragon 835 that was running in the predecessor Red Magic smartphone released in April -- the device also comes equipped with features for extended gaming sessions. It features a vapor cooling system to keep the phone from overheating, a motor-based rumble system and RGB light strip that reacts to in-game action.

Capacitive shoulder buttons on the device provide additional controls, but you can also tack on a joystick attachment to either end of the phone to move away from some of the less precise touch-based controls on the 6-inch 2160x1080 LCD screen. There are stereo speakers built into the phone, as well a voice changer that some streamers apparently like to use. A 3,800mAh battery should keep gamers going through a good chunk of the day.

Beyond just being a portable gaming device, the Red Magic Mars also features an 8MP front camera and 16MP main camera. Living up to its name, it comes in red but has a black variation as well if that's more your style. The device will start shipping in China on December 7th, with three available models: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for 2,699 yuan (about $390), 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for 3,199 yuan (about $460) or 10GB RAM and 256GB storage for 3,999 yuan (about $575).