Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
Astronauts aboard Soyuz spacecraft arrive safely at the ISS

The three will spend over six months on the space station.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
46m ago in Space
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

The three crew members aboard the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft have safely arrived at the International Space Station after launching from Kazakhstan earlier today. Anne McClain of NASA, David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency and Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos are all getting settled on board the ISS following a six-hour journey. This was the first crewed launch of a Soyuz rocket since an equipment malfunction caused astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin to abort their launch and engage an emergency landing in October.

The crew arrived at the ISS at 12:33 PM Eastern and the hatch between their spacecraft and the space station opened a little over two hours later. The three will spend more than six months on the ISS conducting hundreds of science experiments.

