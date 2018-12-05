Spotify's revamped Xbox One app includes smarter voice control

Voice control now makes it simple to start a specific playlist, pause or skip a track without disrupting your game. You'll currently have to reside in the US to give this a shot, but it's helpful if you'd rather not hear a slow ballad in the middle of a tense firefight, or just need fresh tunes after running out.

You can download the new app today. Outside of the Cortana feature, the upgrades should be available in 34 of the countries where Spotify operates, including the US, Canada, much of Europe, Australia and Japan.