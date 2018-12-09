Netflix superhero show 'The Umbrella Academy' debuts February 15th

Netflix has finally taken the wraps off its adaptation of the Dark Horse comic The Umbrella Academy. The streaming service has posted a teaser trailer that both confirms the series' February 15th premiere date and offers a glimpse into its take on Gerard Way's (yes, from My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Bá's oddball superhero show. As with the comic, the series is based on the strange premise of 43 children being born to women who hadn't been been pregnant the day before, seven of which are adopted by a billionaire who trains them to save the world. When their adopted father dies, they set out to solve the mystery -- oh, and they have to prevent an apocalypse while they're at it.