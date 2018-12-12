The original 'Inspector Gadget' is coming to Twitch December 17th

In addition to tickling the nostalgia bone of '80s babies, Twitch will also offer an interactive experience alongside the broadcast. Show co-creator Andy Heyward will be sitting in on broadcasts from December 17th-21st to sprinkle in facts and stories about the show's creation. He'll also be drawing sketches of Inspector Gadget's trademark "Go Go Gadgets" inspired by the usernames of Twitch streamers. From December 17th-20th, the Inspector Gadget stream will be followed up by Adam Savage and his Tested team creating 3D props based off of Inspector Gadget's many accessories.

Inspector Gadget is just the latest classic show to get the Twitch treatment. The service typically used for gaming streams ran marathons of Pokémon, Doctor Who and Power Rangers. Unlike the Inspector Gadget broadcast that will only cover one season, those streams included multiple years of episodes and movies that ran back-to-back for multiple weeks at a time.