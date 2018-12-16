CBS launches streaming-only news service for New York City

The service will be ad-supported, CBS added.

The media giant is still on track to offer a matching CBSN service in Los Angeles in early 2019, and expects more local services in other large markets where it has a footprint. While there's no certainty that CBSN will become as ubiquitous as conventional local news networks, there's certainly some similarity in strategy here. This is mostly local news as you know it, just for people who can't always watch (or don't bother with) regular TV.