Video game movie 'Free Guy' signs Jodie Comer, Lil Rel and Joe Keery

Shawn Levy is attached to direct, which means he'll be stepping away from Uncharted, the long-awaited live action adaptation of the game. The movie, which is loosely based on Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, has been in the works for some time, with a multiple writers and directors coming and going. Spider-Man's Tom Holland is still set to star, although Levy's departure means we'll be waiting even longer to see him in the role.