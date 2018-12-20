Google Photos doubles Live Albums limit to 20,000 images

In case you missed it, Live Albums harness Google's machine learning smarts to automatically add photos of people and pets to a custom album. The popularity of those two categories, along with the unlimited storage options available on Google Photos, likely meant that the albums were filling up fast prior to today's update -- hence the change. Hopefully, the massive new limit puts an end to that issue for good.

Live Albums are available on the Google Photos app for iOS, Android and the web. Google followed up their introduction with a depth editor tool for iOS last month, which lets you tweak background blur levels and adjust the focus on portrait mode photos. With its breadth of features, Google Photos is increasingly becoming the jewel in Android's crown.