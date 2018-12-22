Aronofsky's VR series 'Spheres' opens to the public in NYC

The second chapter, which was called Songs of Spacetime and narrated by Jessica Chastain, was shown at Sundance, where the project was snapped up for a seven-figure deal. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven from Stranger Things) narrated the first chapter entitled Chorus of the Cosmos shown at the Venice Film Festival. The third chapter called Pale Blue Dot was launched at the Tribeca Film Festival and was narrated by singer-songwriter Patti Smith.

Eliza McNitt, the writer and director of Spheres, said:

"We've poured our hearts into this experience and it's a dream to have Spheres at Rockefeller Center. Together, we're making virtual reality accessible to the public. Now audiences can be transported from New York City to the heart of a black hole. I can't wait for you to join us on this journey to the cosmos."

Tickets are already available for purchase for $50 each, and some of the first screenings are nearly out of slots.