Holiday 'Fortnite' outage leaves players in limbo

We've asked Epic if it can shed more light on the problem.

This certainly isn't Fortnite's first outage -- hiccups aren't unheard of. They're not usually this glaring, though, and the timing is particularly unfortunate. This comes right as many gamers are taking advantage of their holiday breaks -- in some cases, they might be trying out Fortnite for the first time on new consoles and PCs. While Epic won't be hurting for players due to this outage, it would probably prefer a smoother experience at such an important moment.