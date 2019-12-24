YouTube TV's Live Guide now shows week-long schedules on desktop

🎉Exciting News🎉-our Live Guide has a fresh new look. ✨

We listened to your feedback; now you can see what's on, and also scroll ahead 7 days into the future. 🔮



Take a peek on desktop and tell us what you think! #YouTubeTVTips pic.twitter.com/PgQE1c4VRN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 23, 2019

To access the guide, users simply have to go to the Live tab on desktop and scroll sideways to see the rest of the schedule they can't initially see on screen. They can hover over a schedule card to see how long they still have to wait for a show to start and click on a card to see more details about a show, as well as add it to their library.

It's still unclear if the new features are making their way to YouTube TV's mobile and smart TV apps. (9to5Google notes, though, the some of its TV apps already have a similar interface.) Several of the service's Twitter followers asked on the platform, but its social media manager only responded with "We can't confirm that at this time but you'll all be the first to know!"