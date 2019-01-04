Infiniti unveils its electric QX Inspiration concept

As Nissan's luxury brand, Infiniti has yet to build a pure EV, instead selling hybrid vehicles like the QX50. However, it plans to electrify its entire lineup starting in 2021, and said that half its vehicles would feature either a hybrid or a pure electric drivetrain by 2025. Unfortunately for pure EV lovers, many of those vehicles will pack Nissan's e-POWER hybrid drivetrain, which uses a gas motor to charge the electric batteries, and has no plug-in option at all -- like a crippled version of Chevy's discontinued plug-in hybrid Volt.

Infiniti didn't reveal much about the QX Inspiration, other than saying it has a "spacious, lounge-like interior," and was hand-crafted using traditional techniques. Nissan will release the full details in Detroit on January 14th, and we should get a better idea of its electric ambitions then.