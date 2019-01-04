Kia AI tailors vehicle interiors to passengers’ emotions

Additionally, Kia will be revealing V-Touch -- gesture control technology that uses a 3D camera to track eye and finger motions and allows riders to manage in-car features like lighting, air-conditioning and entertainment systems without the use of physical buttons or touchscreens.

Kia will demonstrate this technology -- as well as a four-wheel electric cycle SEED Car concept -- at CES with one-person, two-person and four-person cockpits. "Kia considers the interactive cabin a focal point for future mobility, and the R.E.A.D. System represents a convergence of cutting-edge vehicle control technology and AI-based emotional intelligence," Hyundai Motor Group's head of research and development, Albert Biermann, said in a statement. "The system enables continuous communication between driver and vehicle through the unspoken language of 'feeling', thereby providing an optimal, human-sense oriented space for the driver in real-time"