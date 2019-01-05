Elon Musk teases final look of SpaceX's Starship test vehicle

The test mule will be 30 feet across like the completed Starship, but it'll be shorter and will unsurprisingly go without windows. It's intended to fly suborbital 'Grasshopper' flights and prove that the basic formula is sound before moving on to orbital missions in 2020.

You might not have to wait long to see how well the concept lines up with reality. SpaceX currently expects to fly the test craft sometime in March or April, or about half a year earlier than first thought. While you'll still have to be patient before you have a glimpse at the finished Starship, this is a good a sign as any that SpaceX's plans are solidifying.