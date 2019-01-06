ASUS's new StudioBook S is a portable workstation for creators

You can get a StudioBook with either a 2.2GHz, hexa-core i7-8750H or a 2.7GHz hexa-core Xeon E-2716M that can Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz when needed, plus up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of NVME storage. Throw in a robust set of ports (including a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, three full-size USB 3.1 ports, plus HDMI out) and an reader that can pull files off SD cards at speeds as high as 350 megabytes a second, and you've got yourself a machine that's very well suited to intense media manipulation.

We need to talk about this screen, too. Rival workstations can pack similar spec sheets, but the StudioBook's 17-inch, 16:10 display is a beauty. It's fully matte and covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut so colors basically look bang-on. (The fact that it's also Pantone certified certainly doesn't hurt.) At 5.3mm per side, the bezels here are pretty minimal too, though ASUS made sure to save its tiniest bezels for its new, apparently record-breaking ZenBook S13. And beyond all that, the screen's dimensions mean we're working with a 17-inch laptop that feels more like a 15-inch machine — there's no need to stay bound to your desk, unless you routinely burn through that 57Wh battery.