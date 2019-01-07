Nemeio is a completely customizable e-ink keyboard

Nemeio designers see the keyboard as a nomadic device, traveling with people as they go about their days. The keyboard is roughly 12 inches long, 7 inches tall, and 11 millimeters thick; the main body is brushed metal, while a matte black bar runs across the top. On the tip of that bar, there are two buttons that allow users to switch among profiles, plus USB and USB-C ports. The USB-C port charges the board, but designers expect the battery in the final iteration to last longer than a day, at least.

In-person, Nemeio is light and thin, and the e-ink shows clearly through each key. Its buttons are fairly flush with the metal body, and they don't depress much with each stroke, making this one a tough sell for fans of click-clack mechanical keyboards. The lack of haptic feedback also limits the keyboard's usefulness as a twitchy gaming device.

The Nemeio keyboard should ship this year, with the company aiming for a summer launch. There's no concrete price point yet, but it's expected to be priced between $300 and $500.