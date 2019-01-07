Sony's wireless turntable offers gain control and an automatic tone arm

It wouldn't be CES without a few turntable announcements, and Sony is unveiling a new model of its own this week. The PS-LX310BT is a wireless turntable with Bluetooth connectivity for playing your vinyl collection over wireless speakers. Don't worry, purists: You can still connect it to a stereo system with wires if you want to. This new turntable features a gain select switch that will allow you to choose between low, mid and high -- whichever setting best suits the audio level of the record you're playing. Basically, this should relieve any headaches when you go from a quieter LP to a louder single.
The PS-LX310BT also has an automatic tone arm that will lower itself, find the groove and start the music in a single step. When you get to the end of the record, the tone arm will automatically return to the resting position. There's also a built-in phono pre-amp as well as USB output. The inclusion of USB means you can digitize your collection so that you can access it anywhere. Sony has been keen on this kind of USB connectivity for a while now, including the PS-HX500 turntable we reviewed.
Sony isn't chatting price just yet, only that the PS-LX310BT should go on sale this spring.