Sony's wireless turntable offers gain control and an automatic tone arm

The PS-LX310BT also has an automatic tone arm that will lower itself, find the groove and start the music in a single step. When you get to the end of the record, the tone arm will automatically return to the resting position. There's also a built-in phono pre-amp as well as USB output. The inclusion of USB means you can digitize your collection so that you can access it anywhere. Sony has been keen on this kind of USB connectivity for a while now, including the PS-HX500 turntable we reviewed.

Sony isn't chatting price just yet, only that the PS-LX310BT should go on sale this spring.