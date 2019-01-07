Show More Results

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
The Vive Pro Eye is HTC's new VR headset with integrated eye-tracking

Foveated rendering, baby.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
38m ago in Wearables
Comments
Nicole Lee / Engadget

The Vive Pro Eye is the next evolution of HTC's virtual reality headset line, and its shiniest new feature is integrated eye-tracking. HTC America General Manager Dan O'Brien revealed the Vive Pro Eye at CES, explaining how built-in eye-tracking can benefit industries from auto technology to fitness and gaming.

Gallery: HTC Vive Pro Eye | 6 Photos

6

Integrated eye-tracking enables foveated rendering, a technique that creates sharper, more realistic images by blurring the scenery around the user's gaze. This means there's less power being spent on things that users aren't actually looking at.

Integrated eye-tracking removes the need for controllers in certain scenarios, such as menu navigation, according to HTC.

Last year at CES, HTC revealed the Vive Pro and the Wireless Adapter that turned that headset into a standalone device.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

