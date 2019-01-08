Alienware will beat HP to sell the first laptop with a 240Hz display

Earlier this week, HP said it would be the first to release a laptop with a 240 Hz display, but according to Dell, that's not quite the case. The company has announced that its Alienware m15 lightweight gaming laptop will also have a 240 Hz display and will arrive in March, ahead of the July date that HP promised. It will also have a refresh rate below 1 millisecond, all of which should make for pretty incredible gaming performance.
Alienware didn't reveal the screen's resolution, but you can pretty well guarantee that it's 1080p. And if you'd rather more resolution and brighter colors, it can be had with a 4K OLED display, instead. Whichever way you go, performance will be pretty incredible for a 4.76-pound laptop, as it can be equipped with an Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.
There's no word yet on price, but as mentioned, the OLED and 240 Hz display versions of the Alienware m15 will arrive sometime in March, a bit later than the other models. To be fair, HP did have the news first, but I'm not sure that really counts.