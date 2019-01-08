Panasonic's GZ2000 4K OLED is for color accuracy fanatics

Panasonic said the GZ2000 is equipped with its most powerful processor ever to speed up HDR processing. "The GZ2000 is Panasonic's best TV at selecting and displaying the correct color for every single brightness level," it said. That applies even when brightness levels and contrast vary rapidly within a scene, which will make it particularly adept at handling live sports broadcasts and action movies.

To further buttress its pro cred, the TVs support test pattern calibration from industry standard color company Calman (much as Samsung's QLED TVs do). In other words, you'll probably see this as a client monitor in $1,000 per hour color correction studios used by movie studios and ad agencies. Panasonic's existing $8,000 EZ1000 is already a staple in such rooms.

Along with the HDR video features, the GZ2000 OLED will support HLG high-dynamic range photo tech used by Panasonic on its incoming S1 and S1R cameras. It's also equipped with upward-firing speakers that deliver Dolby Atmos audio. The audio system as a whole was tuned by Panasonic's Technics engineers and the TVs support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Panasonic has yet to announce a price and release date for the set. However, when you consider the custom OLED panel, support for Dolby Vision and all the pro color accuracy settings, expect it to be on the high end of the OLED range.