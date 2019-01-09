The Honor View 20 squeezes lots of quirks into a gorgeous body

The View 20 packs one of Huawei's Kirin 980 chipsets (the same used in the Mate 20 Pro we loved, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, a 4,000mAh battery and a whopper of a 48-megapixel rear camera. Not too shabby. While I'm not usually one to dwell on looks, the Honor View 20 is nothing if not eye-catching. That's partially due to its rear, which pops dramatically thanks to a laser-etched V pattern nestled under the back glass. More impressive, though, is the 6.4-inch LCD screen up front — it essentially leaves no room for bezels, and there's no missing the 25-megapixel front camera exposed by a hole in the display itself.

This is one of the first hole-punch displays I've ever seen, and I'll be honest: future smartphones should all look like this. (Since Samsung is moving in the same direction with its Galaxy S10, that's probably exactly what will happen.) It didn't take that long at all to stop noticing it was there, either, and, which is the best case scenario for a curious screen design like this one. It certainly doesn't hurt that the screen itself seems pretty solid — it doesn't pack the same punch as the Mate 20 Pro's AMOLED, but it's a concession that's easy to live with considering the price.

The Chinese variant costs somewhere in the neighborhood of $500, and Huawei hasn't ruled out the possibility of a US launch either. It makes sense considering you used to be able to walk into a Best Buy and leave with a solid, reasonably priced Honor phone. Considering Huawei's tenuous ties with the US, though, most of you probably shouldn't hold your breath for this thing.