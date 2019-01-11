How Royole built the world's first foldable phone

Samsung has grand ambitions for its forthcoming, foldable phone, but China's Royole somehow beat the tech titan (and everyone else) to market. Here's the thing, though: despite working on rollable, bendable, flexible screens since 2012, hardly anyone saw Royole's push into the smartphone market coming. To hear founder and CEO Bill Liu tell it, though, that was exactly how he wanted it. Liu joined us on our CES stage, to discuss what it was like for a company mostly known for screens to start working on a smartphone, walk us through how it works, and (perhaps most important) explain where Royole came from in the first place.