Sony's takes a different tack at CES 2019

Sony's CES was a different one to previous years. The company's new strategy seems to focus on its prowess in movies and music to elevate its products. That made for an unusual press event, but Sony has a plan. Head of Communications, Cheryl K. Goodman elaborates on how the company wants to make all the moving parts work together, whether that's cameras, OLED TVs, mobile, PlayStation or everything else.

Goodman is joined by a second guest, robo-puppy Aibo, who's celebrating its first birthday since its reinvention. We talk upgraded robot pets and what's next.