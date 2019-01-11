Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Sony's takes a different tack at CES 2019

Sony's Cheryl K. Goodman explains how the company is going beyond electronics... and Aibo upstages everyone.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
15m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sony's CES was a different one to previous years. The company's new strategy seems to focus on its prowess in movies and music to elevate its products. That made for an unusual press event, but Sony has a plan. Head of Communications, Cheryl K. Goodman elaborates on how the company wants to make all the moving parts work together, whether that's cameras, OLED TVs, mobile, PlayStation or everything else.

Goodman is joined by a second guest, robo-puppy Aibo, who's celebrating its first birthday since its reinvention. We talk upgraded robot pets and what's next.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr