HP's latest school Chromebooks are built for exploring

Classes that don't need such an elaborate machine can spring for the Chromebook 11 G7 Education Edition (below), an update to last year's more conventional 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop with the same Celeron, RAM and max storage options as its hybrid counterpart. The base version ships with 16GB of storage instead of the x360's 32GB, however. Both computers continue to ship with two USB-C ports each.

HP ships both Chromebooks in April, or roughly in time for schools planning IT upgrades for the fall. There's no listed pricing, but it's safe to say you're not buying one in a store. This is for institutions that will likely be purchasing in bulk, and you're more likely to see it in a kid's backpack than anywhere else.