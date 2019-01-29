Via ride-sharing connects LA passengers to three Metro stations

Passengers can summon a Via vehicle through its app, which will match three-to-six riders going in the same direction and book them in the same car. According to TechCrunch, the program was created as a solution for the issues residents face getting to and from stations. Due to that last-mile challenge, more and more people are choosing to ride Uber and similar services to get to their destination instead of public transportation systems, since they're a lot more convenient and straightforward.

LA County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Sheila Kuehl said in a statement:

"This innovative pilot program will give riders another glimpse into LA's comprehensive future transportation system. Many Metro users face a challenge getting from home to station and vice versa. They need a quick, easy, and inexpensive door-to-door solution and this new pilot is one to consider."

The year-long pilot program is free for those registered with Metro's low-income fare program. It'll cost TAP card holders $1.75 per ride, while it'll set everyone else back $3.75.