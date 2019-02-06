Show More Results
Image credit: HP
HP's 'Copper' VR headset will boast extra-sharp displays

The headset display will produce a resolution of 2,160×2,160 pixels per eye.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in Gadgetry
HP

HP is working on a new virtual reality headset, which will be a part of Microsoft's Mixed Reality program, according to a report from Road to VR. The headset, codenamed Copper, is still being developed but promises a high-resolution display and a more comfortable, ergonomic design than the company's previous models.

Copper will reportedly boast a pixel-dense display with a resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 per eye. That's nearly double the pixel count of Samsung's Odyessy+ headset, which had a 1,440 x 1,600 resolution display, and nearly three time as many pixels as the first generation Oculus Rift. Copper's display is also sharp enough that it won't need to use a diffuser to obscure the "screen door effect" that occurs when there are visible gaps between pixels.

In addition to producing a better window into the world of VR, HP is also working on improving the wearability of its headset. Copper will reportedly feature a slimmer build and more ergonomic display. Copper is designed to be lighter-weight than previous VR headsets and will use a top-strap rather than a halo-style headband for improved comfort.

HP is planning on marketing Copper as both a consumer and professional, enterprise product. The company hasn't revealed any details as to when the device will be available or how much it will cost.

