Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

'Rift S' hints revealed in Oculus PC software

A refreshed version of the VR standard bearer may resemble the Quest headset.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Hugo Barra, vice president of virtual reality (VR) for Oculus VR Inc., speaks during the Oculus Connect 5 product launch event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Bloomberg via Getty Images

After Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe left the company late last year, TechCrunch reported a shift in strategy from developing a "Rift 2" to a more lightly-refreshed "Rift S" VR headset. Now UploadVR cites code found in the Oculus PC software referencing the new device and giving some hints of its capabilities. A "lighting frequency for Rift S cameras to adjust to room lighting" toggle suggests built-in tracking cameras, while a software setting to adjust "IPD (Interpupillary Distance)" shows it will drop the original Rift's hardware IPD adjustment.

Not surprisingly, it seems to have some things in common with the standalone Oculus Quest. Even if it doesn't follow the original Rift's path in pushing the envelope and showing people the cutting edge of what VR experiences can be, a simpler setup that's slightly more accessible is closer to what the company's owners at Facebook have in mind.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr