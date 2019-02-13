Hulu snaps up award-winning social media influencer documentary

Jawline revolves around 16-year-old social media influencer Austyn Tester, who felt oppressed living in small town Tennessee and who uses live and online streaming as an escape from that reality. It follows his journey as he was discovered by a manager and as he set off on a US tour to build his following.

While it's not entirely clear how much Hulu paid for the documentary, an earlier version of Deadline's report claimed that the platform paid low seven figures for it. That information has since been scrapped from the piece. Hulu paid $2 million for the The Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary, though, so that figure doesn't sound out of the realm of possibility.