North chops $400 from the price of its Focals smart glasses

They also work with prescription lenses.
Nathan Ingraham
52m ago in Wearables
The jury is still out on just how useful the recently-released Focals "smart glasses" are, but if you're the kind of person who's wanted to give head-mounted AR a shot, they at least are now a lot cheaper. Focals creator North just announced a big price cut: the glasses now cost $599, down from the $999 the company was originally asking.

Additionally, North says that you can now get Focals with prescription lenses -- so those of us who have to wear glasses every day can get in on the fun. The glasses work by utilizing a tiny project in the right "arm" that reflects off a lens element that then focuses the image back onto your eye. The end result is that the glasses can project things into the real world without needing a little screen, which adds bulk and -- if Google Glass taught us anything -- looks super strange.

The only downside to this price cut is that those who need prescription lenses will have to pay $200 extra, but that's not unreasonable given how much custom lenses generally cost. If you want to buy them, though, you'll need to visit a North shop. Right now, they're only in Brooklyn and Toronto, but pop-up shops are coming to Seattle and the Bay Area soon. It's clearly still early says for Focals, but them being cheaper and available with prescriptions should help widen their appeal.

