Xiaomi's Mi 9 flagship comes to Europe on February 28

In short, the phone should be a beast. The Mi 9 runs Android Pie with Xiaomi's trademark MIUI skin lathered on top. As always, the design is subjective (I really, really wish it had an app drawer) and you can change most of it with a third-party launcher from the Play Store. It's 2019, so of course the phone has quick charging and a fingerprint sensor hidden under the display. The phone also has a three-camera array around the back: a 42-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle. An impressive trio, however none of them have optical image stabilization.

The phone will be available in Piano Black, Ocean Blue and Lavender Violet. There's no word on whether the Mi 9 Explorer Edition, with its not-quite-genuine transparent back, will ever be sold outside of Europe. Still, the Mi 9 looks to be another high-value phone for those who can get their grubby mitts on it. The OnePlus 6T, for comparison, currently starts at €549 in Europe and the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S10 will set you back ($899). If you're looking for flagship quality on a budget, this is probably worth considering -- provided you can cope with MIUI and the lack of OIS on the camera.

Xiaomi also teased its 5G model of the Mi Mix, which has a Snapdragon 855 processor with Snapdragon X50 modem for up to 2.3Gbps download speeds. Modem aside, specifications are otherwise identical, with the same sliding 6.39-inch AMOLED display and camera setup of the original Mi Mix. The phone will apparently launch in May in Europe, starting at €599, though there were no more specifics on region availability and pricing elsewhere.