T-Mobile delays the launch of its 5G service

This means that T-Mobile will firmly be behind its competitors. While the company is aiming to merge with Sprint and become the New T-Mobile, Verizon (Engadget's parent company) and AT&T are already underway with their 5G deployment. However, both companies are pursuing millimeter wave spectrum tech, which generally has higher speeds but limited range. Ray told CNET he's not worried about these two companies' head start because of that issue.

T-Mobile is putting its 5G efforts into a lower spectrum, which should offer better coverage (but lower peak speeds) than its competitors. The question now is what will happen with the Sprint merger, as the two companies could combine their efforts and deploy 5G much faster and more efficiently if they were working together.