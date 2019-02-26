‘Avo’ for iOS shows even sentient stone fruits can be heroes

Playdeo says it's making "television you can touch" and its game plays out across seven live-action episodes, which seem to blend gameplay with video footage. Avo takes place in "a world where fruit can be heroes," and is apparently an "adventure across time and space." It's an iPhone exclusive, according to Pocket Lint, and there's some weighty mobile gaming pedigree here -- Monument Valley 2's lead designer is part of the Playdeo team. We'll get to spend time with the adorable avocado ourselves after Avo arrives this Thursday.