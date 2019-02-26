VW may pour $1.7 billion into Ford's self-driving car venture

Discussions between the two companies are making "good progress," according to the insiders, although there's still a chance that talks could fall apart.

Ford and VW haven't commented on the apparent leak. However, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in January that the initial VW team-up was a "foundational framework."

A collaboration wouldn't be surprising. Both brands have made clear that they expect personal car ownership to decline with the rise of driverless vehicles, and they've been stepping up their efforts on ride hailing and other services that would make sense in that altered landscape. An alliance would help them fend off competitors forging their own mobility service partnerships, such as BMW and Mercedes, and could ensure that Ford and VW remain major players in the car industry regardless of dramatic changes.