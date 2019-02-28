Tesla launches orders for the $35,000 Model 3

The car will have a 220-mile range. Will have a top speed of 130 miles per hour and zero to 60 time of 5.6 seconds.

The $35,000 Model 3 will enter the market that's becoming increasingly crowded. The Chevy Bolt, Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona EV are all in the same price point and have about the same amount of range. But none of them have the cache of the Model 3.

The lower-priced Model 3 will have a few caveats including a new "standard interior." It'll have cloth seats, manual steering wheel adjustment, a base trim, basic audio and standard maps and navigation. Gone are the heated seats, fog lamps and docking ports for a smartphone. But it will have four USB ports, so that's not a huge loss.

The car will still have the glass roof (woohoo), and folding heated side mirrors. The company went with a more basic interior for the lower-priced vehicle which should be expected.

Tesla also announced a Standard Range Plus vehicle with 240-miles of range before you need to hit up a Supercharger. It also has a better interior than the Standard Range Model 3 with adjustable seats, better materials and upgraded audio.

The pricing of both of these vehicles does not include the Autopilot suite which is $3,000 before delivery and $4,000 after delivery. So if after a while you want to upgrade your vehicle with the driver's assistance package it'll cost $4,000 and you'll get an over the air update.

Currently, the delivery date for the Standard Range version is two to four weeks in the United States and according to Musk, additional places on the planet in three to six months.

Developing.