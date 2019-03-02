MIT's Mini Cheetah robot knows how to do backflips

The small-scale Cheetah is far from perfect. It doesn't always stick the landing, as you can see in the clip below. It's also just a research project, you're not likely to see this exact bot in the wild like you might with Boston Dynamics' SpotMini. This does bode well for a future of agile automatons, though. And look at it this way: if you're worried that robots will turn on humanity, they'll at least have some panache while they exact their vengeance.