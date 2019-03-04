Instant Pot's creator is merging with the company behind Pyrex

It's not certain how this will affect the Instant Pot line itself, but Instant Brands will continue to operate out of its home in Ottawa, Canada. Wang will stick around as the combined firm's Chief Innovation Officer, while Corelle's Ken Wilkes will run the united company. Corelle expects the deal to close in the second quarter of the year.

There's no immediate hint as to how this might change the Instant Pot line, but it could easily mean a lot for distribution and exposure -- it could be easier to pick up the multi-purpose cooker. This could also give the company more freedom to take chances, such as introducing new technology to Instant Pot or exploring unfamiliar device categories.