Subaru unveils its outdoorsy Viziv Adrenaline hybrid concept

Subaru teased the concept, saying it used its e-Boxer hybrid powertrain, built under license from Toyota. That's an intriguing bit of info, as that engine combo offers more electric-only range than the current PHEV Crosstrek. Quite a few car companies at Geneva, especially BMW, are touting PHEVs that can be driven on a daily basis with no pollution, with a gas engine that makes longer trips more practical. Subaru didn't say whether the vehicle will enter production, but based on the gnarly looks and potential powertrain, we certainly hope so.