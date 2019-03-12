Firefox Send's free encrypted file transfers are now available to all

Unlike the tiered systems offered by the likes of Dropbox and WeTransfer, which let you pay for more storage, Firefox Send only comes with a basic free option. Of course, that means power users can't buy extra space. Neither does it benefit from being integrated into an existing operating software, in the vein of Google Drive on Android or Microsoft OneDrive on Windows.

But it should boast enough security perks to keep general Firefox users happy: You can choose when your file link expires, the number of downloads, and whether to add an optional password. Recipients, on the other hand, simply receive a link to download the file regardless of whether they have a Firefox account or not.