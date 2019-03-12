Show More Results
Catch up on yesterday’s hot topics in The Morning After

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Microsoft's AI app for the blind helps you explore photos with touch

It also introduces iPad support.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Microsoft

Microsoft's computer vision app for the blind and poor-sighted, Seeing AI, just became more useful for those moments when you're less interested in navigating the world than learning about what's on your phone. The company has updated the iOS app with an option to explore photos by touching them. Tap your finger on an image and you'll hear a description of both the objects in that scene as well as their spatial relationship. You can get descriptions for photos taken through Seeing AI's Scene channel, but they'll also be available for pictures in your camera roll as well as other apps (through options menus).

The upgrade also brings native iPad support. That's not for screen size, of course, but rather where you can use a given device. Many workers can't use a smartphone in certain environments, for example -- this opens the door to Seeing AI in those spaces. On top of this, Microsoft is making subtler improvements, such as customization for the channel order and faster access to face recognition. You should have an easier time getting around whether or not you have pictures on hand.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr