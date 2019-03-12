Spotify Premium subscribers can get Hulu for free

"Today is the first time that we're offering a Hulu plan to the masses as part of their $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription," Spotify's Global Head of Premium Business Development Marc Hazan explained. "As we push towards making Spotify Premium a gateway to a bigger world of entertainment, we're fully committed to finding new ways to enhance the overall experience for our Premium users and this is just the beginning."

Sure, access to Hulu with ads isn't quite as attractive as ad-free TV streaming, but Spotify is still saving you $5.99/month or around $72 a year. Unfortunately, you'll have to be in the US to take advantage, but the Spotify says the pricing is permanent, so long as you sign up before the offer expires in June.

Yes, this is a tactic to drive new subscriptions, and it will also probably reassure any current customers who were thinking about cancelling. However, even as Spotify tries to pad its paid user numbers, it's clear that the people who use the service stand to benefit.