Netflix promises to remove real-life rail tragedy clips from 'Bird Box'

Netflix and the people behind the hit movie came under fire for using real footage of the 2013 rail disaster to depict a nuclear attack on London. The tragedy claimed the lives of 47 individuals in the Quebec town when a 74-car freight train carrying crude oil derailed, resulting in an explosion. Dozens of homes and buildings had to be demolished, as well.

Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin vowed to make sure Netflix removes the footage -- she also wanted the company to look through its catalog for shows using images of the event. A motion was even passed in Canada's House of Commons, asking the company to remove the images and pay the town compensation. In addition, Quebec's Ministre de la Culture Nathalie Roy urged the streaming service's CEO in a letter to have the clips deleted.

"Yes, there was a delay," Morin said, "but in the end, the most important thing is that people came to the conclusion that the situation was significant enough to settle." Netflix is expected to replace the footage worldwide with outtakes from a TV series over the next few weeks.