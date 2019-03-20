Facebook Messenger gets threaded replies

Facebook is making it a bit easier to keep track of who's talking to who in a busy group chat. It's rolling out a thread feature for Messenger that lets you reply to specific messages (including media and emoji). If you ask an important question, you won't have to scroll through chat to see if someone answered it. You only have to long-press on a message to start a response.
The feature is rolling out worldwide.
While this is just a Messenger addition for now, it could be significant for Facebook at large. The social network is reportedly planning to unify its messaging apps behind the scenes, making it that much easier to add one feature to all of them at the same time. Don't be shocked if Instagram and WhatsApp offer their own threading before long.