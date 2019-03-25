Show More Results
Live from Apple's streaming service event!

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images
Apple Pay for public transit coming to the US later this year

Portland, Chicago and New York City will support the payment service.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in Transportation
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Apple announced today that Apple Pay will be coming to mass transit systems in major US cities later this year. Portland, Chicago and New York City will be the first to support the payment service, which will allow passengers to quickly pay fares with their iPhone.

Apple Pay has already been available for public transit systems in Beijing and Shanghai and cities across the US have been preparing for the service and others like it. New York City announced in 2017 that it would be moving away from MetroCards in favor of tap-to-pay turnstiles. Likewise, Los Angeles has been working toward introducing Apple Pay support.

