Man pleads guilty to hijacking Apple IDs of rappers and sports stars

Ford was indicted on six counts back in April 2018, but is only pleading guilty to one count each of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. Sentencing is due to take place June 24th.

Officials didn't name the victims or outline the full extent of the damage. It's not certain that Ford will face a long time behind bars when even the toughest sentence from Celebgate amounted to less than three years in prison. However, it's a not-so-subtle reminder that phishing schemes can succeed against anyone, including sports and music stars who should know that they're likely to be targets.